MILWAUKEE, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) as of January 31, 2024 totaled $150.9 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $73.1 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $77.8 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of January 31, 2024 – ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $ 21,658 Global Discovery 1,482 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 12,578 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,067 Global Equity Team Global Equity 349 Non-U.S. Growth 13,146 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,071 China Post-Venture 150 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 4,268 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,759 Value Income 14 International Value Team International Value 40,879 International Explorer 259 Global Value Team Global Value 25,653 Select Equity 325 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 927 Credit Team High Income 9,496 Credit Opportunities 221 Floating Rate 66 Developing World Team Developing World 3,455 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 1,964 Antero Peak Hedge 217 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 321 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 95 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 444 Total Firm Assets Under Management (“AUM”) $ 150,864

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $80 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or [email protected]

Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.