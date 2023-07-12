MILWAUKEE, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) as of June 30, 2023 totaled $143.0 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $69.1 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM¹ accounted for $73.9 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY² As of June 30, 2023 – ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $ 21,352 Global Discovery 1,459 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 12,370 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,405 Global Equity Team Global Equity 392 Non-U.S. Growth 13,360 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,192 China Post-Venture 165 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 3,804 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,833 Value Income 11 International Value Team International Value 36,599 International Explorer 187 Global Value Team Global Value 23,647 Select Equity 327 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 873 Credit Team High Income 7,970 Credit Opportunities 182 Floating Rate 46 Developing World Team Developing World 3,572 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,648 Antero Peak Hedge 481 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 27 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 75 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 12 Total Firm Assets Under Management (“AUM”) $ 142,989 ¹ Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

² AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $56 million.

