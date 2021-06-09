Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2021 Assets Under Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2021 Assets Under Management

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

MILWAUKEE, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management (“AUM”) as of May 31, 2021 totaled $172.9 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $88.9 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $84.0 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2    
     
As of May 31, 2021 – ($ Millions)    
Growth Team    
Global Opportunities $26,419    
Global Discovery 2,363    
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 16,826    
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 6,245    
Global Equity Team    
Global Equity 2,955    
Non-U.S. Growth 22,359    
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 8,871    
China Post-Venture 135    
U.S. Value Team    
Value Equity 3,954    
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 4,149    
International Value Team    
International Value 29,651    
International Small Cap Value 21    
Global Value Team    
Global Value 26,330    
Select Equity 436    
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team    
Sustainable Emerging Markets 942    
Credit Team    
High Income 7,263    
Credit Opportunities 113    
Developing World Team    
Developing World 9,675    
Antero Peak Group    
Antero Peak 3,178    
Antero Peak Hedge 1,031    
     
Total Firm Assets Under Management (“AUM”) $172,916    

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $23 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or [email protected]
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.