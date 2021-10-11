Breaking News
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports September 2021 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management (“AUM”) as of September 30, 2021 totaled $173.6 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $85.4 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $88.2 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2    
     
As of September 30, 2021 – ($ Millions)    
Growth Team    
Global Opportunities $26,926   
Global Discovery 2,626   
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 17,232   
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 6,396   
Global Equity Team    
Global Equity 2,910   
Non-U.S. Growth 21,295   
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 9,475   
China Post-Venture 137   
U.S. Value Team    
Value Equity 3,859   
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 3,920   
International Value Team    
International Value 29,952   
International Small Cap Value 23   
Global Value Team    
Global Value 25,364   
Select Equity 409   
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team    
Sustainable Emerging Markets 982   
Credit Team    
High Income 8,137   
Credit Opportunities 121   
Developing World Team    
Developing World 9,333   
Antero Peak Group    
Antero Peak 3,418   
Antero Peak Hedge 1,108   
     
Total Firm Assets Under Management (“AUM”) $173,623   

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $23 million

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

