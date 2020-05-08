Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting

Breaking News
MILWAUKEE, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) (the “Company”) today announced that due to the continued public health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Company has changed the location for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The Company will hold the Annual Meeting on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., Pacific Time, in a virtual meeting format only. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2020, the record date, may access, participate in and vote at the Annual Meeting. The meeting will be hosted at https://web.lumiagm.com/223044778 and will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m., Pacific Time. Shareholders will need both (1) the password (artisan2020) and (2) their voter control number to log-in to the Annual Meeting. For shareholders of record, the voter control number can be found on the proxy card or notice of Internet availability previously distributed by the Company. Information regarding how shareholders who hold shares in street name through a bank, broker or other institution may access and vote at the Annual Meeting can be found in the Company’s supplemental proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2020. The supplemental proxy materials are also posted on the Company’s website at www.apam.com.

Shareholders may continue to submit their proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting via the Internet or by mailing a completed proxy card. We encourage shareholders to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting using one of these methods.

About Artisan Partners

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

