Arts Management Magazine (AMM) Announces AMM NextGen, ‘One Of Our Most Interesting Projects In Fifty Years’

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elite media and arts agency, Arts Management Magazine (AMM), has announced the launch of AMM NextGen, the magazine’s new platform focused on shining light on the new generation of visionaries and creatives driving authentic and profound changes in creative fields.

Founded in 1962, AMM has shown unwavering commitment to Arts Innovation and Philanthropy. Announcing the launch, AMM publisher, Michael Reiss, had said “the goal of AMM NextGen is to offer a unique voice to the next generation of creatives.”

“With AMM NextGen, we want to embrace the new generation of creatives spearheading changes in the different fields of art, media, design, music, dance, tv/film, fashion, food, culture, and lifestyle, among others,” Michael says.

For followers and enthusiasts who have followed AMM long enough to witness how the brand showcased the philanthropic causes of prominent celebrity figures like Leonardo DiCaprio, Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett, Snoop Dogg, Ne-Yo, Gene Simmons, and more, AMM NextGen promises even more. Towards the launch, the media giant is teasing up-close sessions with Elon Musk and Andra Dray, to offer deep insights into the life of these visionaries and many more.

Within AMM NextGen, AMM has also designed other special programs such as Seeking the Creatives, a segment solely dedicated to identifying emerging creators and innovators from diverse fields. While Creatives in Motion will follow originators in real-time to shine the light on their unique creations and techniques, the Innovators and Influencers segment will focus on the individuals and groups making a difference in our world tilting more towards mental health, environmental consciousness and awareness as well as those driving interests in fact-finding and making sense of psychology in the digital world we live in.

Completing this interesting lineup of programs is 60 Seconds, a program that seeks to get people’s first reactions to creators and creations from both the past and present. Finally, there will also be Features from creators and innovators from diverse genres from Beyonce choreographer Jaquel Knight’s moves to protect rights to the unusual match between Marina Abramovic and tiktok. The Features will also include unique appearances ranging from Chinese fusion to a Brazilian duo, Burnt Bansky, street artists, and a young revolutionary repainting the Renaissance from a female perspective.

“There’s a lot of innovations going around in the world of arts today and we’re trying to portray how arts continue to shape the world and drive real changes,” says Michael. This echoes the sentiments of AMM Co-founder the world’s first futurist and author of seminal bestsellers Future Shock and The Third Wave, Alvin Toffler.

Shortly before his passing, Alvin had written a message to Michael saying;

“…we hope that the compassion and honesty of the arts will continue to evolve with the accelerated rate of technological and informational change.”

This launch of AMM NextGen is in line with AMM’s overarching mission to amplify creative voices and support the next generation of visionaries with the creativity needed to meet unforeseen challenges. “We’re hoping more people will join us on this journey to share their individuality, imagination, and creativity,” Michael says.

