BOSTON and ATHENS, Ga., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aruna Bio, Inc., a leader in neural exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative conditions, today announced the appointment of Lynn Swann to its Board of Directors.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Lynn, a former NFL player, Hall of Famer, broadcaster, politician and athletic director, to our Board of Directors,” said Bill Griffin, Chairman of the Board at Aruna Bio. “This is a key moment for Aruna as we prepare to initiate a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial with AB126, our lead program and the first exosome therapy to enter human clinical trials for a neurological indication. Beyond this Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in acute ischemic stroke, which is expected to start in the second half of 2024, we look forward to exploring the therapeutic feasibility of our platform across other indications, including traumatic brain injury and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Lynn’s support will be invaluable as we continue to work towards overcoming the limitations of current CNS treatments and build on the growing evidence demonstrating AB126’s anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties.”

Mr. Swann added, “Joining Aruna is an exciting opportunity to bring potentially transformative therapies to people suffering from neurological conditions. Having witnessed concussions on the football field firsthand, I am delighted to contribute to the process of finding solutions for neurodegenerative conditions. I look forward to working with the outstanding management team and Board of Directors to drive forward AB126, which could potentially foster neuroprotection and promote neuro-regeneration following acute brain injuries as well as for long-term chronic diseases.”

Lynn Swann is an American former football player, broadcaster, politician, and athletic director, best known for his association with the University of Southern California and the National Football League, Pittsburgh Steelers. Mr. Swann currently serves on the Board of Directors of Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH), Apollo Global Management (AGM) and American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), a leading large-scale owner and developer of single-family rental homes. In 2006, he was a nominee for Governor of Pennsylvania. With the Steelers, Mr. Swann won four Super Bowls, was selected to three Pro Bowls, and was named MVP of Super Bowl X. Mr. Swann was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 1993.

About Aruna Bio

Aruna Bio is revolutionizing CNS treatment with its proprietary neural exosome platform, targeting neurological conditions such as ALS, Alzheimer’s, and stroke. Their lead product, AB126, demonstrates multiple biological activities, including crossing the blood-brain barrier, neuroprotection, and reducing neuro-inflammation, with potential for broad applicability across neurological diseases. The company’s in-house cGMP facility supports their pipeline from early development to clinical trials. Aruna Bio’s strategic approach includes leveraging their platform for drug delivery and exploring combination therapies, setting a foundation for addressing unmet needs in CNS treatment.

