– AB126 is an unmodified exosome derived from neural stem cells with the innate ability to cross the blood-brain-barrier and provide potential therapeutic benefit for multiple neurological indications –

BOSTON and ATHENS, Ga., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aruna Bio, Inc., a leader in the development of neural exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced an oral presentation at the Exosome Based Therapeutic Development Summit, being held in Boston, MA from September 5-7, 2023 as well as the Applications of Exosomes as part of the BioProcess International Conference & Exhibition, being held in Boston from September 18-21, 2023. Proof-of-concept data from lead program, AB126 will be featured in two podium presentations highlighting the treatment opportunities of neural exosomes. AB126 is an unmodified neural-derived exosome with the innate ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and provide potential therapeutic benefit in its native form for multiple neurological indications.

Conference and presentation details are as follows:

Exosome Based Therapeutic Development Summit

Presentation Title: Therapeutic Neural Exosomes for Acute & Chronic Neurological Conditions

Presenter: Emily Baker, Director, Nonclinical Research, Aruna Bio

Session: Assessing Approaches to IND Filing & Optimizing Analytical Methods for Clinical Success

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, September 6 at 2:15 p.m. ET

Applications of Exosomes BioProcess International Conference & Exhibition

Presentation Title: Neural Exosomes for Use in CNS Indications: Innate Therapeutic Qualities and Drug Delivery Potential

Presenter: Raymond Swetenburg, Director, Discovery Research, Aruna Bio

Session: Applications of Exosomes

Presentation Date and Time: Monday, 18 September 2023 at 2:00 p.m. ET

About Aruna Bio

Aruna Bio is a leader in the development of neural exosomes for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company is utilizing its proprietary neural exosome platform and manufacturing capability to develop a pipeline of neural exosome-based therapeutics able to cross the blood brain barrier and enhance the body’s anti-inflammatory, self-repair and protective mechanisms to treat a range of neurodegenerative disorders where significant unmet medical need exists today. Additionally, the company’s neural exosome platform can be combined with therapeutics, such as small molecules, siRNAs and proteins, to cross the blood brain barrier and to the site of disease.

