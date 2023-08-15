– AB126 is an unmodified exosome derived from neural stem cells with the innate ability to cross the blood-brain-barrier and provide potential therapeutic benefit for multiple neurological indications –
BOSTON and ATHENS, Ga., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aruna Bio, Inc., a leader in the development of neural exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced an oral presentation at the Exosome Based Therapeutic Development Summit, being held in Boston, MA from September 5-7, 2023 as well as the Applications of Exosomes as part of the BioProcess International Conference & Exhibition, being held in Boston from September 18-21, 2023. Proof-of-concept data from lead program, AB126 will be featured in two podium presentations highlighting the treatment opportunities of neural exosomes. AB126 is an unmodified neural-derived exosome with the innate ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and provide potential therapeutic benefit in its native form for multiple neurological indications.
Conference and presentation details are as follows:
Exosome Based Therapeutic Development Summit
- Presentation Title: Therapeutic Neural Exosomes for Acute & Chronic Neurological Conditions
- Presenter: Emily Baker, Director, Nonclinical Research, Aruna Bio
- Session: Assessing Approaches to IND Filing & Optimizing Analytical Methods for Clinical Success
- Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, September 6 at 2:15 p.m. ET
Applications of Exosomes BioProcess International Conference & Exhibition
- Presentation Title: Neural Exosomes for Use in CNS Indications: Innate Therapeutic Qualities and Drug Delivery Potential
- Presenter: Raymond Swetenburg, Director, Discovery Research, Aruna Bio
- Session: Applications of Exosomes
- Presentation Date and Time: Monday, 18 September 2023 at 2:00 p.m. ET
About Aruna Bio
Aruna Bio is a leader in the development of neural exosomes for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company is utilizing its proprietary neural exosome platform and manufacturing capability to develop a pipeline of neural exosome-based therapeutics able to cross the blood brain barrier and enhance the body’s anti-inflammatory, self-repair and protective mechanisms to treat a range of neurodegenerative disorders where significant unmet medical need exists today. Additionally, the company’s neural exosome platform can be combined with therapeutics, such as small molecules, siRNAs and proteins, to cross the blood brain barrier and to the site of disease.
Investor Contact:
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
- Xeriant Creates Scientific Advisory Board for Advanced Materials Division, Adding Prominent Scientist in Wood-Based Composites - August 15, 2023
- Medela Expands Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Product Solutions with New Integrated Dressing - August 15, 2023
- Milepost Insurance joins the Truckstop Partner Marketplace to Help Owner-Operators Simplify the Insurance Quoting Process - August 15, 2023