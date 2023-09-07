– Data from superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) mouse model demonstrated prolonged survival and reduced inflammation in the spinal cord –

-AB126, an unmodified exosome derived from neural stem cells, has broad therapeutic applications across neurological indications-

BOSTON and ATHENS, Ga., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aruna Bio, Inc., a leader in neural exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced preclinical results from a pilot study evaluating AB126 in a superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) mouse model. SOD1-ALS is a rare, genetic form of ALS.

A weekly dose of AB126, starting at the onset of ALS symptoms and extending through the study endpoint, demonstrated prolonged survival and reduced inflammation in the spinal cord compared to vehicle. AB126-treated animals also demonstrated reduced levels of neurofilament light chain levels in serum compared to vehicle-treated animals. AB126 is an unmodified neural-derived exosome with an innate ability to cross the blood brain barrier and modulate the inflammasome in the central nervous system (CNS) through the action of newly-discovered anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective mechanisms.

“We are encouraged by our growing dataset demonstrating the potential of AB126 in its native form to address both acute and chronic neurological indications, including ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease with an average survival of three to five years,” said Stephen From, Chief Executive Officer at Aruna Bio. “In the current pilot study, we observed prolonged survival in AB126 treated mice due to significantly reduced inflammatory mediators in the spinal cord, as well as significant reductions in serum neurofilament light chain, an important biomarker of neurodegeneration. We look forward to building upon this pilot data and further exploring the therapeutic potential of AB126 for the treatment of ALS and expanding our AB126 platform to chronic CNS indications.”

About Aruna Bio

Aruna Bio is a leader in the development of neural exosomes for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company is utilizing its proprietary neural exosome platform and manufacturing capability to develop a pipeline of neural exosome-based therapeutics able to cross the blood brain barrier and enhance the body’s anti-inflammatory, self-repair and protective mechanisms to treat a range of neurodegenerative disorders where significant unmet medical need exists today. Additionally, the company’s neural exosome platform can be combined with therapeutics, such as small molecules, siRNAs and proteins, to cross the blood brain barrier and to the site of disease.

