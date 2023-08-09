PERHAM, Minn., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arvig has been awarded a $182,576 grant from the State of Minnesota’s Border to Border Broadband program to expand its fiber network to 240 unserved structures in Sherburne County

Construction on the last-mile fiber network will take place near the Travelers Country Club on the Mississippi River, southeast of Clearwater, Minn.

When complete, the network will provide residents with internet speeds from 100Mbps (20 Mbps upload) up to 10 Gbps (1 Gbps upload), which meets or exceeds Minnesota’s 2026 state speed goal.

“Providing internet service to unserved areas remains a high priority for us at Arvig,” said David Arvig, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Arvig. “This expansion of our fiber network will reliably serve residents in the area with the next-generation speeds they need to stay connected to the world.”

The total project cost for the network is estimated at $456,440. Arvig will provide a local match of $182,576 and Sherburne County and the State of Minnesota will contribute $91,288 toward the project.

Construction will begin as soon as the grant is awarded and the environmental reviews are completed, and will be completed before December 2025.

About Arvig

Headquartered in Perham, Minnesota, Arvig is a local, employee-owned broadband and full-service telecommunications provider.

