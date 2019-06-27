Arvig Continues E-rate Success with Schools and Libraries in Minnesota

Breaking News
PERHAM, Minn., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — During the first six months of 2019, more than 25 schools/school districts have selected Arvig for high-speed internet, transport and voice solutions. Methods of delivery include dark fiber and traditional lit service solutions. These institutions are funding these services through E-Rate, a federal program administered by the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) that subsidizes various telecommunications infrastructure for schools and libraries.

With the increased use of technology, like tablets, streaming media and online testing in the classroom, high-speed service has become fundamental to K-12 education. Arvig works closely with school districts across Minnesota to deliver high-quality connectivity to replace or upgrade outdated technology. Arvig currently serves more than 300 schools and libraries throughout the state of Minnesota.

“We are proud to be an eligible service provider through USAC’s E-rate program, allowing us the opportunity to reach and serve even more of the important educational institutions in and around our service areas,” said Dave Schornack, Director of Business Development and Sales at Arvig. “The great relationships we have built with schools and consortiums across the state often result in customers adding or upgrading services after the initial service is ordered because they trust Arvig as their service provider.”

The schools and libraries connected to Arvig’s network are located throughout Minnesota. In the last six years, Arvig has partnered with a number of schools and libraries in the Twin Cities metro area, serving more than 100 locations in and around the Minneapolis and St. Paul area.

E-Rate reimbursement now includes funding for schools and libraries to build and own their network, which Arvig can fully manage by providing the electronics needed to “light” the network, as well as required locating and operational maintenance and support of the fiber network.

“Arvig is the only traditional telecom carrier in the Twin Cities metro area that offers locating and maintenance services,” said Schornack. “Offering these services makes Arvig a unique player. In addition to delivering broadband or voice services, we have our own Construction team, which positions us to provide robust service in all aspects of their delivery. This is especially advantageous for larger districts that own their own fiber networks. We’ll not only help locate their fiber, but can provide any necessary maintenance, and that has resonated well with schools and libraries.”

For more information about Arvig’s E-Rate solutions, visit arvigbusiness.com/internet/education.

About Arvig

Established in 1950, Arvig is one of the largest independent broadband and telecommunications providers in the nation. The company has a network in excess of 10,000 fiber route miles in Minnesota. In addition to broadband services, Arvig also provides business phone systems, security, business IT, along with residential internet, telephone and television services. It serves more than 300 schools and libraries and has completed projects for these consortiums: Central Minnesota Educational Telecommunications System (CMETS), Freshwater Education District, South Central Regional Area Telecommunications Systems (SOCRATES), Technology and Information Educational Services (TIES), and Southeast Minnesota Network (SEMNET). For more information, visit Arvig online at arvigbusiness.com.

