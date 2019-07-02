Arvig Hires Katharine Brown to Lead Enterprise Retail Fiber Sales

PERHAM, Minn., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arvig announced Katharine Brown has been hired as an Enterprise Retail Fiber Sales Manager and will be leading Arvig’s direct and indirect sales teams through the rapid growth in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan and surrounding areas. Brown is responsible for advancing the enhancement of current, and establishment of new, relationships with customers utilizing Arvig’s fiber assets and network-to-network interfaces (NNI) for Ethernet, internet, and voice solutions, including single-site and multi-site customers.

“Katharine comes to Arvig with a wealth of telecommunications industry knowledge and has an exceptional track record of finding the right solutions for enterprise customers,” said Mike Miller, Fiber Network Sales Manager at Arvig. “We are experiencing accelerated network expansion which brings the opportunity to elevate our service offerings and reach more customers. Katharine’s leadership will be invaluable in moving our fiber-service-delivery strategy forward.”

Brown’s telecommunications background includes working with fiber, copper, and co-axial plant providing local and long-distance voice, data services (Internet and Transport), colocation services, wide area networks (WAN), including SD-WAN and WAN virtualization, and local area networks (LAN).

Brown received a Bachelor of Arts in Advertising from the University of St. Thomas and has extensive experience working with government licensing and regulatory agencies.

About Arvig

Established in 1950, Arvig is one of the largest independent fiber broadband and telecommunications providers in the nation. The company has a fiber network in excess of 10,000 fiber route miles in Minnesota and provides services to businesses, telecommunications companies, wireless carriers, and 47,000 internet customers in Minnesota. In addition to broadband services, Arvig also provides business phone systems, security, business IT, along with residential internet, telephone and television services. It serves multiple industries and has completed projects for numerous schools, resorts, financial institutions, hospitals and more. For additional information, visit Arvig online at arvigbusiness.com .

Media Contact:

Caitlin Stoecker, Corporate Communications Professional

Arvig | 5602 36 St. S., Fargo, ND 58104

218.346.8220 | [email protected]