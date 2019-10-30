Arvig Hires Two Industry Veterans to Growing Indirect Sales Team: Justin Barth and David Lowe

Breaking News
PERHAM, Minn., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arvig announced the hire of two industry veterans to their indirect sales team to meet the needs of rapid business growth in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan and surrounding areas. Justin Barth and David Lowe have joined Arvig’s Enterprise Retail Fiber Sales Team.

“As our network and fiber-assets grow so does the number of customers we work with throughout the region, and our team is growing accordingly,” said Dave Schornack, Director of Business Development and Sales at Arvig. “Because of our dedication to providing more than just a connection and instead offer personalized service, we need a robust sales force to offer the white-glove service agents and customers want.” 

Barth, a Sales Engineer, is responsible for designing custom voice, data and internet solutions for customers. His professional experience includes more than 14 years of industry experience including systems administration, Network Operations Center (NOC) and expertise in sales engineering for medium to large enterprise companies. 

Lowe, a Channel Partner Account Executive, is responsible for building relationships with new and current agencies and customers. Lowe has more than 20 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. He brings an extensive engineering background pulling from his tenure as a voice technician before working in telecommunications sales and sales management for more than five years. 

About Arvig
Established in 1950, Arvig is one of the largest independent fiber broadband and telecommunications providers in the nation. The company has a fiber network in excess of 10,000 fiber route miles in Minnesota and provides services to businesses, telecommunications companies, wireless carriers, and 47,000 internet customers in Minnesota. In addition to broadband services, Arvig also provides business phone systems, security, business IT, along with residential internet, telephone and television services. It serves multiple industries and has completed projects for numerous schools, resorts, financial institutions, hospitals and more. For additional information, visit Arvig online at arvigbusiness.com.

 

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Caitlin Stoecker, Corporate Communications Professional
Arvig | 5602 36 St. S., Fargo, ND 58104
218.346.8220 | [email protected]
