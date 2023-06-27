PERHAM, Minn., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arvig has been named one of Minnesota’s Top Workplaces for 2023 by the Star Tribune, making it the only internet service provider to rank in the newspaper’s annual survey this year.

This is the fifth year employees have provided feedback that rates Arvig as one of the best companies to work for in Minnesota. Arvig ranks No. 21 among the 50 top large companies on the list of 200 workplaces. Arvig was previously recognized as a Top Workplace in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022.

“Being recognized as a Top Workplace again this year is a reflection of Arvig’s dedicated employees,” said David Arvig, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Arvig. “Our company culture is rooted in values that are meant to help us build our strengths and share a commitment to doing the best work we can.”

The analysis included responses from 124,719 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations. The survey measures employee engagement, organizational health and satisfaction.

Star Tribune CEO and Publisher Steve Grove said, “The companies in the Star Tribune Top 200 Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota. My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies.”

A complete list of the honorees is available at StarTribune.com/mn-top-workplaces. The list was also published in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces special section on June 18.

To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Over 5,000 companies were invited to participate.

About Arvig

Headquartered in Perham, Minnesota, Arvig is a local, employee-owned broadband and full-service telecommunications provider. Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology to customers throughout the region, Arvig provides residential and business internet, television, and telephone services. Additionally, Arvig provides a wide variety of business technology solutions. Visit arvig.com for additional information.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Lisa Greene, Director, Marketing & Customer Experience Arvig | 150 Second Street SW 218.346.8294 | Lisa.Greene@arvig.com