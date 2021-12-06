Arvig to Build $1 Million Fiber Network in Prinsburg, Minnesota

PRINSBURG, Minn., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arvig is proceeding with plans to construct a $1 million high-speed fiber-to-the-home network in the city of Prinsburg, Minn. which, when completed in late 2022, will make Gigabit-capable internet speeds available to all premises in the city limits.

Construction of the 8.1-mile fiber network is scheduled to begin no later than Aug. 1, 2022, with a projected completion date of Dec. 31, 2022. When complete, approximately 210 structures will have internet service available to them—with speeds of up to 1Gbps for homes and up to 10Gbps for businesses.

Prinsburg, home to about 500 residents, is 17 miles south of Willmar in southwest Kandiyohi County.

“Arvig is committed to bringing the highest quality broadband services to rural communities like Prinsburg,” said Mark Birkholz, Director of Customer Operations and Southern Markets at Arvig. “This fiber network will reliably serve homes and businesses with the speeds they need for work, daily life and out-pacing most areas in our highly connected world.”

The project is made possible thanks to a three-way partnership between Kandiyohi County, the City of Prinsburg and Arvig. The Kandiyohi Board of Commissioners has earmarked $330,000 of its American Rescue Plan economic stimulus funding for the project. The City of Prinsburg will contribute another $45,000 under this same program and an additional $175,000 through a bond. Arvig has committed to funding the project beyond the $550,000 contributed by the city and county.

“One of Arvig’s biggest priorities is reaching unserved and underserved communities across Minnesota,” Birkholz said. “It’s our privilege to leverage this partnership with the city of Prinsburg and Kandiyohi County to expand broadband access and give residents an opportunity to enjoy the benefits of high speed internet.”

