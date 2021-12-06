Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Arvig to Build $1 Million Fiber Network in Prinsburg, Minnesota

Arvig to Build $1 Million Fiber Network in Prinsburg, Minnesota

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

PRINSBURG, Minn., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arvig is proceeding with plans to construct a $1 million high-speed fiber-to-the-home network in the city of Prinsburg, Minn. which, when completed in late 2022, will make Gigabit-capable internet speeds available to all premises in the city limits.

Construction of the 8.1-mile fiber network is scheduled to begin no later than Aug. 1, 2022, with a projected completion date of Dec. 31, 2022. When complete, approximately 210 structures will have internet service available to them—with speeds of up to 1Gbps for homes and up to 10Gbps for businesses.

Prinsburg, home to about 500 residents, is 17 miles south of Willmar in southwest Kandiyohi County.

“Arvig is committed to bringing the highest quality broadband services to rural communities like Prinsburg,” said Mark Birkholz, Director of Customer Operations and Southern Markets at Arvig. “This fiber network will reliably serve homes and businesses with the speeds they need for work, daily life and out-pacing most areas in our highly connected world.”

The project is made possible thanks to a three-way partnership between Kandiyohi County, the City of Prinsburg and Arvig. The Kandiyohi Board of Commissioners has earmarked $330,000 of its American Rescue Plan economic stimulus funding for the project. The City of Prinsburg will contribute another $45,000 under this same program and an additional $175,000 through a bond. Arvig has committed to funding the project beyond the $550,000 contributed by the city and county.

“One of Arvig’s biggest priorities is reaching unserved and underserved communities across Minnesota,” Birkholz said. “It’s our privilege to leverage this partnership with the city of Prinsburg and Kandiyohi County to expand broadband access and give residents an opportunity to enjoy the benefits of high speed internet.”

About Arvig

Headquartered in Perham, Minnesota, Arvig is a local, employee-owned broadband and full-service telecommunications provider. Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology to customers throughout the region, Arvig provides residential internet, television and telephone services. Arvig is proud to support the rural communities it calls home by providing funds to schools through its Internet School Partnership program, scholarships, and donations to projects that enhance our local communities. Visit arvig.com for additional information.

Media Contact:
Lisa Greene, Director, Marketing & Public Relations
Arvig | 150 Second Street SW
218.346.8294 | Lisa.Greene@arvig.com

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.