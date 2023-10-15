NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced it will present updated Phase 1/2 trial data for bavdegalutamide (ARV-110) at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress. Bavdegalutamide is an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC® androgen receptor (AR) degrader and is being developed as a potential treatment for men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). This update will be presented during a poster session at the annual congress being held from October 20-24, 2023, in Madrid, Spain.

Poster session details are as follows:

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Time: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. CEST / 6:00 – 7:00 a.m. EDT

Presentation Number: 1803P

Speaker: Daniel Petrylak, M.D.

Phase 1/2 study of bavdegalutamide, a PROTAC androgen receptor (AR) degrader, in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC): radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) in patients (pts) with AR ligand-binding domain (LBD) mutations.

For more information, visit the official ESMO Congress website here.

Investor Call & Webcast Details

Arvinas will host a conference and webcast call on Sunday, October 22 at 3 p.m. CEST/9 a.m. ET to discuss the poster presentation. A live audio webcast of the presentation and supporting material will be available on the Events & Presentations section in the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Arvinas website following the presentation.

About bavdegalutamide (ARV-110)

Bavdegalutamide (ARV-110) is an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC® protein degrader designed to selectively target and degrade the androgen receptor (AR). Bavdegalutamide is being developed as a potential treatment for men with mCRPC.

Bavdegalutamide has demonstrated activity in preclinical models of AR mutation or overexpression, both potential mechanisms of resistance to currently available AR-targeted therapies.

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has three investigational clinical-stage programs: bavdegalutamide and ARV-766 for the treatment of men with metastatic prostate cancer; and vepdegestrant (ARV-471) for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the potential advantages and therapeutic benefits of the company’s investigational clinical stage programs. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements.

Arvinas may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make as a result of various risks and uncertainties, as discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Arvinas’ Annual Report of Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent other reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Arvinas’ current views with respect to future events, and the company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

