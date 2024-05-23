NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN) today announced that two abstracts, including one for ARV-766 in prostate cancer and one for TACTIVE-K, a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial with vepdegestrant, a novel investigational oral PROteolysis Targeting Chimera (PROTAC®) ER degrader, in combination with Pfizer’s atirmociclib (PF-07220060), an investigational CDK4 inhibitor, were accepted for presentation at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Congress held May 31 to June 4, 2024, in Chicago, IL.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: ARV-766, a PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) androgen receptor (AR) degrader, in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC): initial results of a phase 1/2 study

Presentation Type and Abstract Number: Rapid Oral Abstract, 5011

Date: Monday, June 3, 2024

Time: 1:15 p.m. — 2:45 p.m. CDT

Category: Genitourinary Cancer—Prostate, Testicular, and Penile

Title: TACTIVE-K: phase 1b/2 study of vepdegestrant, a PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) estrogen receptor (ER) degrader, in combination with PF-07220060, a cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)4 inhibitor, in ER+/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)- advanced breast cancer

Presentation Type and Abstract Number: Trial-in-Progress (TiP) TPS1131, Poster 103b

Date: Sunday, June 2, 2024

Time: 9:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m. CDT

Category: Session Type and Title: Poster Session – Breast Cancer—Metastatic

Abstracts are now available via the official ASCO Annual Congress website here.

About ARV-766

ARV-766 is an investigational, orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader designed to selectively target and degrade the androgen receptor (AR). Preclinically, ARV-766 has demonstrated activity in models of wild type androgen receptor tumors in addition to tumors with AR mutations or amplification, both common potential mechanisms of resistance to currently available AR-targeted therapies.

In April 2024, Arvinas entered into a transaction with Novartis that included an exclusive license agreement for the worldwide development and commercialization of ARV-766. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.

About Vepdegestrant

Vepdegestrant is an investigational, orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader designed to specifically target and degrade the estrogen receptor (ER) for the treatment of patients with ER positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) negative (ER+/HER2-) breast cancer. Vepdegestrant is being developed as a potential monotherapy and as part of combination therapy across multiple treatment settings for ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer.

In July 2021, Arvinas announced a global collaboration with Pfizer for the co-development and co-commercialization of vepdegestrant; Arvinas and Pfizer share worldwide development costs, commercialization expenses, and profits.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted vepdegestrant Fast Track designation as a monotherapy in the treatment of adults with ER+/HER2- locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer previously treated with endocrine-based therapy.

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has four investigational clinical-stage programs: vepdegestrant for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer; ARV-766 and bavdegalutamide for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-102 for the treatment of patients with neurodegenerative disorders. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

