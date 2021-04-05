Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Arvinas Announces Upcoming Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2021

Arvinas Announces Upcoming Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced two upcoming presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, which will be held virtually from April 10-15, 2021 and May 17-21, 2021. These presentations will describe the discovery of Arvinas’ two clinical-stage PROTAC degraders, ARV-110 and ARV-471, including the first disclosures of their structures.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Title: Discovery of ARV-110, a first in class androgen receptor degrading PROTAC® for the treatment of men with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer
Date and Time: April 11, 2021 from 2:05 PM – 2:15 PM ET
Presenter: Lawrence B. Snyder, Ph.D., Executive Director of Medicinal Chemistry at Arvinas
Session Title: New Therapeutics Targeting Molecular Drivers in Cancer

Title: The discovery of ARV-471, an orally bioavailable estrogen receptor degrading PROTAC® for the treatment of patients with breast cancer
Date and Time: April 11, 2021 from 2:20 PM – 2:30 PM ET
Presenter: Lawrence B. Snyder, Ph.D., Executive Director of Medicinal Chemistry at Arvinas
Session Title: New Therapeutics Targeting Molecular Drivers in Cancer

Abstracts will be available for registered attendees on the AACR website beginning on April 9, 2021.

About Arvinas
Arvinas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC® protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has two clinical-stage programs: ARV-110 for the treatment of men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

Contacts for Arvinas

Investors
Will O’Connor, Stern Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media
Kirsten Owens, Arvinas Communications
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.