NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that Kelly Page has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Oncology Strategy and Program Leadership.

“Kelly brings significant experience in the development of new oncology therapies from R&D through commercialization,” said John Houston, Ph.D., Arvinas President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to welcome her to our Executive Committee and look forward to her valuable insight as we continue on our journey to become a late-stage development company.”

Ms. Page has over 25 years of global pharmaceutical industry experience from the research setting through global commercialization, with nearly 20 years of experience in oncology therapeutics. She recently served as Vice President, Head of Global Commercial, Hematology at AstraZeneca, where she was responsible for ensuring the successful commercialization of CALQUENCE®, with functional responsibility for commercial strategy and marketing across the hematology portfolio. Ms. Page has also held leadership positions of increasing responsibility at companies including Takeda Oncology and Pfizer.

“I am proud to join such an exceptional company and the team that is leading the way in the development of targeted protein degradation therapeutics, with a strong mission to improve the lives of patients with serious diseases,” said Ms. Page. “I look forward contributing my experience in the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics and to support Arvinas’ tremendous progress to date and exciting future ahead.”

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC® protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has three investigational clinical-stage programs: bavdegalutamide and ARV-766 for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

