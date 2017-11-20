Aryaka to Present Global SD-WAN Use Cases and Enterprise Deployment Stories at 6th Annual CIO Leaders Singapore Summit

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aryaka®, the leading global SD-WAN provider, announced today it will be presenting global SD-WAN use cases and enterprise deployment stories at the 6th Annual CIO Leaders Summit in Singapore on November 21st. The summit is one of Singapore’s largest and most respected gatherings of CIOs and IT executives in the Asia-Pacific region.

Feroz Zaveri, Vice President of Customer Success, Asia-Pacific, at Aryaka, will showcase the capabilities of a global SD-WAN solution with a built-in cloud-native private network and WAN Optimization during the presentation, Global SD-WAN Use Cases and Success Stories: Digital Transformation Must Include Network Transformation. Zaveri’s presentation will cover the impact of digital transformation on the today’s enterprise network, and how a global SD-WAN provides the ideal connectivity solution for fast and reliable application delivery. The use cases will focus on how enterprises around the world leverage global SD-WAN for their successful cloud/SaaS migrations, IoT deployments, move to UCaaS, and enterprise mobility initiatives.

Aryaka’s global SD-WAN helps international enterprises deliver improved performance for cloud and on-premises applications to enterprise datacenters, branch offices, and remote or mobile employees from anywhere in the world. The solution is currently deployed at over 700 companies with sites in 63 countries, and has quickly become the only viable MPLS replacement solution on the market today.

For more information about Aryaka’s award-winning global SD-WAN or to arrange a meeting, visit www.aryaka.com.

