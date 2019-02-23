As 2020 candidates turn left, some Democrats worry about the center

Liberal Democratic presidential contenders’ rush to embrace the left’s most ambitious proposals has some Democrats worried there could be a price to pay when they try to defeat President Donald Trump next year.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- African nun scolds bishops on abuse: ‘This storm will not pass’ - February 23, 2019
- ‘I was like a prisoner’: Saudi sisters trapped in Hong Kong recall beatings - February 23, 2019
- North Korea’s Kim: I don’t want my children to bear burden of nuclear arms – report - February 23, 2019