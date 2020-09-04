As a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic, FNL Network launches International Digital Fashion Week, the World’s Largest Fashion Week with over 100 Fashion Designers from all over the world

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic, FNL Network launches International Digital Fashion Week, the World’s Largest Fashion Week with over 100 Fashion Designers from all over the world.

On September 5th, 2020, International Digital Fashion Week (IDFW) will premiere on FNL Network at 12 Noon EST, broadcasting over 100 videos, fashion films, and runway shows from fashion designers all around the world. Esteemed designers will be showcasing their collections on the IDFW platform from all over the world creating a revolutionary movement that is taking Fashion Week to a whole new level.

FNL Network has single-handedly saved the fashion industry by designing and executing the first-ever International Digital Fashion Week. This innovative digital platform will showcase the biggest fashion week in the world and make history. IDFW will be accessible everywhere around the world via the FNL Network TV channel and the FNL Network App. IDFW is a groundbreaking platform that encompasses an array of original fashion content for a global audience and will air exclusively on FNL Network for FREE.

As Fashion Weeks begin to approach, shows across the globe are being canceled due to the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak. The fashion industry is in disarray while designers and creators have been begging for help in order to keep the industry alive in the midst of this pandemic. FNL Network has created a solution to save the fashion world.

IDFW can be watched for FREE only on the FNL Network TV channel or the FNL Network app worldwide via Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Android mobile and tablet devices, Apple iPhones, iPad, and on Mac laptops and computers by installing FNL Network via this link https://linktr.ee/fnlnetwork anyone can view IDFW from the comfort and safety of their home. This non-traditional broadcasted format has created a unique opportunity for the audience to experience Fashion Week in a safe way with no invitation and no risk of getting the COVID-19 virus. All the press, buyers, and fashion lovers can watch all the shows from the safety of their homes for FREE. IDFW is transforming Fashion Weeks around the world. This digital platform has given an opportunity for designers from around the world to showcase their new season’s collections to a bigger audience than ever before.

Participating designers include:

Agua Bendita, Alberta Ferretti, Aliya Sagdi, Amato Couture, Anemone, ANYE BY, ASPARA, Atelier Raushan, Bimpe Bata Footwear, Brand Dongak, Bride Kollection, Carlous Palmer Designs, Chantique Brunei, ChapanSar, Children of the Discordance, Christian Siriano, Dana Ashim, Dave Ocampo, David Catalan, Dellenkilten of Helsingland, Dr. Zwack, Dsquared2, Dina Sayfi, EdRealxtitchez, ELEVENTY, Elisabetta Franchi, Emily Ann Designs, Ermanno Scervino, Ermenegildo Zegna, ESH, Etienne Jeanson, Genny, Georgina Herrera, Gulnara Kassym, Gulnara Khalilova, Hayden,Han Kjobenhavn, Human Wear, Iceberg, Iconic License, Ideal, Interim Clothing, Irina Gorbman, Jolipoli, Julien Fournie Haute Couture, KADR, Kidill, LA Metamorphose, LaQuan Smith, Lenny Agustin, Leonard, Les Hommes, Liang Zhuang, Luli Fama, Maaji, Marc Cain, Marina Micanovic, Max Mara, MEN folder, Minthuryein Mode et Design, Molto Caldo, Mona al Mansouri, Mongol Costume, MORFIUM by Jelena Malessevicc, Naggah, Natacha Van Collection, Neera Alatas, NIZIE, Nutsclub, Ocantos, One Day We Forayed, OTEYZA, Oh-KyM, Pat Santos, Pitnapat, PLAN C, Qi Zhou, Romanova Ruslana, SAJAS, Sakhaboho, Salvatore Ferragamo, Samo, San Andres, Sanja Velickovic, SANKUANZ, Sanna Haute Eco Couture, Selma Moreno Design, Serdar, Silvia Tcherassi, Simona Marziali, Smalto, Sport Max, TAAKK, Taragalte, Thalassa Beachwear, The Blonds, The Insane Studio, The Parrot, Walter Van Beirendonck, Wan Bynun, Urban, Weiling Chang, XUAN, Zeken Moda, Valentin Yudashkin, Zang Toi, ZIN

Click here to download FNL Network and gain access to International Digital Fashion Week for FREE on any of your devices. https://linktr.ee/fnlnetwork

For press inquiries, interviews with the CEO of FNL Network or IDFW or any more additional information please contact us at [email protected]

Press assets https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/18T5Kmrvwd3JmTeimn46pc6GQAHRwxE90?usp=sharing

Promo for IDFW https://youtu.be/wRVyxbvBBOo

Coming soon promo https://youtu.be/zY2BwKs_I8k

Media Contact

Company: FNL Network

Contact Person: Brady Williams

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (347) 201-3409

Address: 9 East 8th Street #104, New York, NY

Website: www.FNLNetwork.com