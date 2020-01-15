As Aramco hails record IPO, Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC whips up $19 billion

The talk’s all been about Saudi Aramco, and the suspense of its historic drive to whip up international cash. But, more quietly, its Gulf oil peer ADNOC has also been courting foreign funds – and its efforts compare favorably.
