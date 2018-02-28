Breaking News
Home / Top News / AS “Attīstības finanšu institūcija Altum” unaudited 12 months 2017 interim report of the Group

AS “Attīstības finanšu institūcija Altum” unaudited 12 months 2017 interim report of the Group

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

Internal information, 2018-02-28 13:20 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

AS “Attīstības finanšu institūcija Altum” Group’s (hereinafter – Altum Group) outstanding financial instruments portfolio (gross) is of 444.9 million euros as at 31 December 2017, comprised by 14,402 contracts, including:

  • guarantees portfolio of 185.2 million euros, the total number of contracts 8,057;
  • loan portfolio of 207.6 million euros, the total number of contracts 6,156;
  • investments in venture capital funds for the total amount of 52.1 million euros, the total number of projects financed by funds – 189.

Since the beginning of the year, Altum Group’s financial instruments portfolio has grown by 5% in terms of volume and by 25.8% in terms of the number of projects. Among financial instruments, the fastest growth is seen in the guarantees portfolio, which has grown by 26% in terms of volume and by 63% in terms of the number of projects. Acceleration of the guarantees portfolio’s growth in Altum Group’s overall financial instruments portfolio is in line with Altum Group’s mid-term development strategy.

Altum Group has operated at 0.9 million euros profit in 12 months of 2017.

AS “Attīstības finanšu institūcija Altum” unaudited interim condensed report of the Group and AS “Attīstības finanšu institūcija Altum” unaudited interim condensed report for 12 months period ended 31 December 2017 have been prepared in separate sets of condensed reports. Thus, here are attached two interim condensed reports – for AS “Attīstības finanšu institūcija Altum” and for AS “Attīstības finanšu institūcija Altum” Group.

AS “Attīstības finanšu institūcija Altum” as Altum Group parent company is a Latvia state-owned company ensuring access of enterprises and households to the financing resources by means of support financial instruments – loans, guarantees, investments in venture capital funds – in areas defined as important and to be supported by the state, thus developing national economy and by such way enhancing mobilisation of private capital and financial resources. In June 2017, Altum Group was assigned Baa1 long term credit rating, stable outlook, by the international credit rating agency Moody’s. AS “Attīstības finanšu institūcija Altum” bonds were listed on the regulated market on 24 October 2017 – quoted on the Baltic Bond List of Nasdaq Riga.

         Laura Lapkovska
         AS “Attīstības finanšu institūcija Altum” Investors Relationships division
         Phone: +371 6777 4023, +371 2616 5699
         E-mail: [email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.