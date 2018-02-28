AS “Attīstības finanšu institūcija Altum” unaudited 12 months 2017 interim report of the Group

Internal information, 2018-02-28 13:20 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

AS “Attīstības finanšu institūcija Altum” Group’s (hereinafter – Altum Group) outstanding financial instruments portfolio (gross) is of 444.9 million euros as at 31 December 2017, comprised by 14,402 contracts, including:

guarantees portfolio of 185.2 million euros, the total number of contracts 8,057;

loan portfolio of 207.6 million euros, the total number of contracts 6,156;

investments in venture capital funds for the total amount of 52.1 million euros, the total number of projects financed by funds – 189.

Since the beginning of the year, Altum Group’s financial instruments portfolio has grown by 5% in terms of volume and by 25.8% in terms of the number of projects. Among financial instruments, the fastest growth is seen in the guarantees portfolio, which has grown by 26% in terms of volume and by 63% in terms of the number of projects. Acceleration of the guarantees portfolio’s growth in Altum Group’s overall financial instruments portfolio is in line with Altum Group’s mid-term development strategy.

Altum Group has operated at 0.9 million euros profit in 12 months of 2017.

AS “Attīstības finanšu institūcija Altum” unaudited interim condensed report of the Group and AS “Attīstības finanšu institūcija Altum” unaudited interim condensed report for 12 months period ended 31 December 2017 have been prepared in separate sets of condensed reports. Thus, here are attached two interim condensed reports – for AS “Attīstības finanšu institūcija Altum” and for AS “Attīstības finanšu institūcija Altum” Group.

AS “Attīstības finanšu institūcija Altum” as Altum Group parent company is a Latvia state-owned company ensuring access of enterprises and households to the financing resources by means of support financial instruments – loans, guarantees, investments in venture capital funds – in areas defined as important and to be supported by the state, thus developing national economy and by such way enhancing mobilisation of private capital and financial resources. In June 2017, Altum Group was assigned Baa1 long term credit rating, stable outlook, by the international credit rating agency Moody’s. AS “Attīstības finanšu institūcija Altum” bonds were listed on the regulated market on 24 October 2017 – quoted on the Baltic Bond List of Nasdaq Riga.

Laura Lapkovska

AS “Attīstības finanšu institūcija Altum” Investors Relationships division

Phone: +371 6777 4023, +371 2616 5699

E-mail: [email protected]