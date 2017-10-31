Breaking News
AS Baltic RE Group informs about changes in Group’s structure

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

In the light of improving operative efficiency, with consequent cost savings, on 27th October  2017, AS Baltic Re Group will complete the process started in 2016 to rationalize the group’s structure. 

Following the acquisitions of shares (75% of Key 1 SIA for EUR 8 505 000, 67% of Key 15 SIA for EUR 6 518 000, 100% of Key 2 SIA for EUR 1 310 000 and 48,34% of Key 6 SIA for EUR 1 361 964) through intercompany agreements , AS Baltic Re Group will own directly all participations in its subsidiaries. The settlement of the purchase price shall be performed compensating subsidiaries’ due amounts to the mother company.

The new structure of Baltic RE Group AS is published in our webpage.

About AS Baltic RE Group

AS Baltic RE Group business lines are purchase and sale of real estate, its lease and management. The holding is the largest lessor of all-purpose high quality commercial areas with state-of-the-art facilities in Old Riga. AS Baltic RE Group is investing in the Baltics with a long-term view, highly specific vision and a non-speculative approach for the creation of sustainable value.

For more information, please visit – http://www.balticregroup.com

 

         Dina Abaja
         Member of the Board, authorized person
         Phone: +371 27832796
         E-mail:[email protected]

