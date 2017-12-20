AS “Citadele banka” Financial calendar for year 2018

AS “Citadele banka” financial reports in 2018 will be published on the following dates:
|22.02.2018
|4th Quarter 2017 Public Financial Information (unaudited)
|22.02.2018
|Annual report for the year ended 31 December 2017 (audited)
|31.05.2018
|1st Quarter 2018 Public Financial Information (unaudited)
|31.08.2018
|
2nd Quarter 2018 Public Financial Information (unaudited)
Interim financial report for the six month period ended 30 June 2018 (audited)
|30.11.2018
|3rd Quarter 2018 Public Financial Information (unaudited)
Further information:
Baiba Ābelniece
Head of External Communications
Telephone: +371 67010326; +371 26624221
E-mail: [email protected]
Mihails Golevs
Head of Financial Institutions
Telephone: +371 67778585
E-mail: [email protected]
Santa Daniela Kanaška
Investor relations specialist
Telephone: +371 67010991
E-mail: [email protected]
