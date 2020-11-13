AS COMMUNITY COVID-19 CASES RISE, RENOWN PREPARES

Alternate Care Site opens today in Renown Regional Mill St. Parking Structure to serve additional hospitalized patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are clinically stable or improving

RENO, Nev., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Across the country, there is an increase in COVID-19 cases including significant increases in hospitalized patients. As Nevadans experience the impact of the pandemic, the Renown Health team continues to be prepared to serve the community.

At this time, based on the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and seasonal fluctuations, Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center are experiencing inpatient hospital capacity challenges.

Being prepared for these patient census increases and the need to serve an increased level of hospital patients, Renown Regional Medical Center has now opened the ground floor of the Alternate Care Site (ACS) created within the Mill Street parking structure to serve additional hospitalized patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are clinically stable or improving. Staff, technology, supplies, equipment and services are in place to meet the needs of patients and assure the safety of Renown’s care teams.

This measure allows Renown to enact the emergency preparedness plans that have been in place over the past year, creating additional capacity for inpatients while allowing Renown to continue to deliver high quality care as the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 increases in northern Nevada.

This ACS location allows patients and caregivers to remain on campus, and still have accessibility to existing hospital infrastructure such as lab, pharmacy, imaging, food services and other critical services. Staff, technology, supplies, equipment and services are in place to meet the needs of patients and the safety of care teams. The Ground Floor has accommodation for 711 beds.

Renown representatives are set to host a virtual media opportunity tomorrow, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. PST to discuss the opening of the ACS and answer questions. Please email [email protected] and specify your media affiliation to request call-in details.

“These challenges presented to our community this year by COVID-19 have confirmed the critical role that Renown plays as a locally-owned, not-for-profit integrated health network,” says Tony Slonim, MD, DrPH, President and CEO, Renown Health. “We are passionate about stepping up to serve our community at all times, and especially when we are needed most. We are transforming and implementing creative approaches to ensure patient care needs can be addressed and that we can meet the needs of our community.”

“Every community member can feel confident that Renown has a specialty-trained team of physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, medical assistants, care managers, and physical and occupational therapists around the clock, every day to ensure that, no matter the illness or injury, every patient will be treated with compassion and the appropriate degree of care,” says Paul Sierzenski, MD, MSHQS, CPE, FACEP, Chief Medical Officer, Acute Services.

“News about the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic may be making you feel anxious about going to the emergency room (ER) or getting the medical care you need,” said Bret W. Frey, MD, emergency medicine physician at Renown. “Please remember it’s important to seek emergency care if you have serious non-COVID-19 symptoms and COVID-19 symptoms. Delaying care for a medical emergency, such as a heart attack or stroke, can be life-threatening or lead to serious complications. We are here for you around the clock and have taken all precautions to be sure that visits to the ER and hospital are as safe as possible.”

The Renown Alternate Care Site was built within a 10-day period last April by local partners including Clark/Sullivan Construction, Curtis Bros. Construction, PK Electrical, Ainsworth Associates Mechanical Engineers, Intermountain Electric, Mt. Rose Heating & Air Conditioning and Frank Lepori Construction.

In U.S. News and World Report Best Hospital rankings, Renown South Meadows Medical Center was listed #1 in the State of Nevada. Renown Regional Medical Center was named #2 Best Hospital in Nevada. A hospital’s score is based on multiple data categories, including patient outcomes, safety and volumes. Hospitals earning a high performing rating were significantly better than the national average.

Renown Regional Medical Center has also been awarded the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Hospital Accreditation based on compliance with hospital standards related to emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership and medication management.

Renown’s Roseview, Sierra and Cardiac Intensive Care Units have each been awarded a Beacon Award of Excellence from the American Association of Critical Care Nurses (AACN) based on patient outcomes that exceed national benchmarks. Renown has the only intensive care units awarded this distinction in Nevada.

For up-to-date information on Renown’s approach to keeping our community safe, visit our website at www.renown.org/covid-19/.

We are so grateful for our community’s support during these unprecedented times. If you are able to assist with handcrafted mask covers, financial donations, PPE & other supplies or restaurant meal delivery for staff, please visit https://www.renown.org/donations-covid-19/

About Renown Health

Renown Health is the region’s largest, locally owned and governed, not-for-profit integrated healthcare network serving Nevada, Lake Tahoe and northeast California. With a diverse workforce of more than 7,000 employees, Renown has fostered a longstanding culture of excellence, determination and innovation. The organization comprises a trauma center, two acute care hospitals, a children’s hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, a medical group and urgent care network, and the region’s largest, locally owned not-for-profit insurance company, Hometown Health. Renown’s institute model addresses social determinants of health and includes: Child Health, Behavioral Health & Addiction, Healthy Aging and Health Innovation. Clinical institutes include: Cancer, Heart and Vascular Health, Neurosciences and Robotic Surgery. Renown is currently enrolling participants in the world’s largest community-based genetic population health study, the Healthy Nevada Project®. For more information visit, www.renown.org.

