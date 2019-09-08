As desperation rises, thousands in Bahamas flee Dorian’s devastation

Thousands of people fled devastation in the Bahamas on Saturday as conditions grew increasingly desperate nearly a week after Hurricane Dorian made landfall, reducing many homes to rubble and knocking out water and power.
