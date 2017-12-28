AS Ekspress Grupp: Disclosure of financial results in 2018

Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-12-28 16:27 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
In 2018, the consolidated financial results of AS Ekspress Grupp will be published as follows:
2017 Q4 Interim Report (unaudited) 28 February 2018
2017 Annual Report (audited) 29 March 2018
2018 Q1 Interim Report (unaudited) 27 April 2018
2018 Q2 Interim Report (unaudited) 31 July 2018
2018 Q3 Interim Report (unaudited) 31 October 2018
Additional information:
Mari-Liis Rüütsalu
Chairman of the Management Board
GSM: +372 512 2591
e-mail: [email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Elite Asset Management Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 28.12.2017 - December 28, 2017
- Last day of trading in paid subscription shares in in Impact Coatings AB (publ) (404/17) - December 28, 2017
- Dovre Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 28.12.2017 - December 28, 2017