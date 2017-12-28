AS Ekspress Grupp: Disclosure of financial results in 2018

In 2018, the consolidated financial results of AS Ekspress Grupp will be published as follows:

2017 Q4 Interim Report (unaudited) 28 February 2018

2017 Annual Report (audited) 29 March 2018

2018 Q1 Interim Report (unaudited) 27 April 2018

2018 Q2 Interim Report (unaudited) 31 July 2018

2018 Q3 Interim Report (unaudited) 31 October 2018

Additional information:

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu

Chairman of the Management Board

GSM: +372 512 2591

e-mail: [email protected]