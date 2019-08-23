As EU threatens trade retaliation, Brazil sends army to fight Amazon fires

European leaders on Friday threatened to tear up a trade deal with South America, reflecting the growing international dismay and anger with Brazil as a record number of fires in the Amazon rainforest intensified the unfolding environmental crisis.
