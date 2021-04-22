Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / As Europe Prepares for New Regulations, RAPS Euro Convergence Gathers Regulatory Pros Online for Updates, Discussion, and Debate, 10–12 May

As Europe Prepares for New Regulations, RAPS Euro Convergence Gathers Regulatory Pros Online for Updates, Discussion, and Debate, 10–12 May

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

Euro Convergence 2021 logo1080 x1080

Euro Convergence 2021 logo1080 x1080

Euro Convergence 2021 logo 1200 x 628

Euro Convergence 2021 logo 1200 x 628

Rockville, MD, USA, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) will hold its annual RAPS Euro Convergence, a three-day conference devoted to European healthcare product regulations and regulatory issues, 10–12 May. This year’s program will feature more than 130 expert speakers and more than 40 educational sessions taking place all online. Attendees will hear from speakers representing the European Commission (EC), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), national health authorities, notified bodies, and the medical device and pharmaceutical industries.

“This is a critical time for everyone working with European regulations,” said Sabina Hoekstra-van den Bosch, PharmD, FRAPS, regulatory strategy principal at TÜV SÜD, who is also a member of RAPS’ board of directors and one of three conference committee co-chairs. “Health authorities, regulated industry, and notified bodies all must work together to implement new regulations, so it is key to have all three groups represented.”

After a yearlong delay due to the global pandemic, the EU Medical Devices Regulation (EU MDR) is set to go into effect next month. The In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR), another extensive regulatory overhaul, will take effect next year. And Brexit, the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, became official this year.

“Europe’s regulatory environment for medicines, medical devices, in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) and other healthcare products, was already undergoing major changes even before the COVID-19 emergency,” said conference committee co-chair, Gert Bos, FRAPS, PhD, CSO, executive director, and partner with Qserve Group in the Netherlands. Bos is also RAPS president. “Those changes are still happening.”

“With such sweeping regulatory changes and much uncertainty still remaining, RAPS Euro Convergence provides an important opportunity for the European regulatory community to exchange information, ideas and best practices,” said Eric Klasen, life sciences expert in regulatory and QA solutions, Waypoint LS, and the third committee co-chair.

Of the 40+ education sessions, 22 will cover medical devices, 11 will be devoted to IVDs, and 12 will pertain to pharmaceutical regulations. See the full interactive agenda.

The event will begin with a Plenary Opening Debate, covering developments in EU legislation with respect to the medical device, IVD, and pharmaceutical sectors, and featuring expert panelists from the EC, EMA, the Danish Medicines Agency, the Dutch Health and Youth Care Inspectorate, notified bodies, BSI and TÜV SÜD, and others.

Other highly anticipated sessions include:

Medical devices

  • Clinical Evaluation, Monday, 10 May, 12:00–13:00 CET
  • Economic Operators, Wednesday, 12 May, 12:00–13:00 CET
  • Postmarket Surveillance, Wednesday, 12 May, 15:00–16:00 CET

IVDs

  • IVDR Debate – Regulation Changes, Monday, 10 May, 17:00–18:30 CET
  • Pressure cooker: Fast Track to IVDR Compliance, Tuesday, 11 May, 10:00–11:00 CET
  • IVDR Implementation Best Practices and Challenges, Tuesday, 11 May, 12:00–13:00 CET
  • Companion Diagnostics: The Path for Companion Diagnostics Under IVDR, Wednesday,12 May, 17:00–18:00 CET

Pharmaceuticals

  • Innovative Regulatory Decision Making – Optimised Development Strategies, Tuesday, 11 May, 12:00–13:00 CET
  • Article 117, Wednesday, 12 May, 10:00–11:00 CET
  • Digitalisation in Health Care/(Real World) Evidence and Innovative Technologies, Tuesday, 11 May, 15:00–16:00 CET

In addition, four preconference workshops will be held Friday, 7 May, covering postmarket reporting, clinical studies in PCMF, risk management, and software as a medical device.

Reporters, bloggers and other members of the media who wish to cover all or part of RAPS Euro Convergence should contact Zachary Brousseau, senior manager, communications, RAPS, at [email protected]

About RAPS

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), the only post-academic professional credential to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org

###

Attachments

  • 2021-Euro-Convergence-Promo-Graphics-Instagram-1080×1080
  • 2021-Euro-Convergence-Promo-Graphics-Twitter-1200×628 
CONTACT: Zachary Brousseau
Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS)
301 770 2920, ext. 245
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.