as.exchange Announces Global Exchange for Previously Inaccessible Equities

Innovative exchange with patented financial derivatives makes a step forward to offering previously inaccessible public and pre-IPO equities for liquid trading

as.exchange as.exchange

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — as.exchange, the innovative derivatives exchange, today announces that it will launch soon a new platform for trading previously inaccessible equity instruments. This will enable traders from around the world to trade stocks that couldn’t be traded before.

By facilitating trading of generally inaccessible equities, as.exchange with novel derivatives aims to further democratize financial opportunities. The Company will be launching new instruments for trading on a regular basis and currently opened a waitlist for traders wishing to gain first-hand experience once the platform goes live. Furthermore, the team is said to be implementing a proprietary triple-layer liquidity facility that will be optimizing users’ trades to ensure tight spreads and best execution, even for the most illiquid instruments.

as.exchange will be the first-ever integrated market, hosting commonly available stocks, such as Apple, Tesla, Tencent, and many others, alongside with digital assets, novel derivatives, proprietary financial products, and uncommon financial instruments. The former will include previously inaccessible public stocks from foreign jurisdictions, such as the USA, China, Russia, India, as well as pre-IPO shares or prominent issuers, including ByteDance (TikTok’s parent company), SpaceX, OnlyFans, and others. The team is said to be implementing this through a novel financial derivative instrument.

Today’s announcement is the Company’s next step towards its mission of democratizing access to global financial opportunities and allowing investors from different countries to take advantage of opportunities they couldn’t before. With the recent surge in new brokers and smaller exchanges on the market, as.exchange is the first one to take the step forward and offer novel instruments.

“We are traders ourselves and know very well the common problems that other traders are facing. Usually, if you are based in the U.S. and want to trade mid-small cap Chinese equities, you cannot; if you are in China – you face significant barriers to trade local equities, let alone foreign stocks. And same applies to each country, while with the new offering, as.exchange aims to eliminate exactly this barrier,” said Nikolay Zvezdin, Founder and CEO of Alter Securities, which operates the as.exchange.

“Investors used to be locked out of the most prominent opportunities due to inefficient market structure and various barriers, and forced to trade generally the same blue chip stocks across all jurisdictions. However, there’s a great investment universe with huge opportunities outside of the common offerings, and we are bringing precisely that with our innovative financial instruments.”

About as.exchange

as.exchange is the first innovative exchange with patented financial instruments, as well as novel financial securities. The Company aims to cover wide range of financial instruments through a single market access point. The integrated exchange has been designed from the ground up to offer the best trading experience for users with the novel financial opportunities.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Related Images

Image 1: as.exchange

as.exchange Logo

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment