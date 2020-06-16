Breaking News
As Father’s Day Nears, Jellystone Park Offers Tips for New Campers and RVers

Jellystone Park Family RV

Many American families are taking their first RV trip to a Jellystone Park this summer.

CINCINNATI, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts nationwide are preparing for what will be one of their busiest weekends of the year. The nation’s leading family camping chain reports that many parks are already sold out for Father’s Day weekend, as Americans seek vacations and outdoor activities that provide for social distancing.

With a few exceptions, all U.S. Jellystone Park locations are open and offering activities and amenities such as pools, splashgrounds, and jumping pillows, as well as character interactions. A variety of new policies are in place to provide guests with a more comfortable experience, ranging from activity and pool reservations to enhanced cleaning and sanitation processes.

“The family camping industry – especially RVing – is exploding right now,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of Marketing. “Parents prefer driving over flying these days, and they tell us that they are more comfortable staying in a cabin or RV than a hotel room.” According to the RV Industry Association, sales of RVs in May outpaced supply.

With Father’s Day and summer vacations approaching, many families will be making their maiden journey in a new or rented RV. The experts at Jellystone Park have these seven tips for first-timers.

  1. Select a campground that meets your family’s needs. Talk with your family about what they want to do. If you’re looking for a quiet, serene stay, then a state or national park might be best. If you are worried about hearing “I’m bored” from your kids, then a private campground with a lot of fun amenities and activities, such as those available at Jellystone Park, would be a better fit. Also, talk to other RVers about good places to camp and things to see and do along the way.
     
  2. Practice driving and backing your RV or trailer before your trip. Remember, these vehicles do not stop on a dime and require a wide turning radius. Empty church or mall lots are great places to become comfortable behind the wheel.
     
  3. Reserve a pull-through site with a cement pad. This will eliminate backing up and will make setting up and leveling your camper easier. Plus, if it rains, you have a concrete area to step on to, and you won’t need to worry about tracking mud into your nice, new camper. 
     
  4. Get advice from your campground. By knowing more about your family and details about your camper, such as its length and slide-outs, parks can direct you to a campsite and area that best suits your needs. They also may help guide you to your site and offer advice on setting up your RV.
     
  5. Come prepared with proper electric hook-ups and extension cords. Make sure in advance that your RV is compatible with the campground’s water, sewer and electric services.
     
  6. Ask for help from your dealer and other campers. It’s a good idea to pick a nearby campground. If any hiccups arise, you are close to home or can reach out to your dealer for advice and service. Once you’re on-site, don’t be afraid to ask other RVers for help. Campers are very social and enjoy lending a hand. 
     
  7. Be patient, especially with the person doing the driving! Tenderfoot campers are bound to make mistakes, but don’t let little problems ruin your first trip. Camping is all about making family memories. Years later you will look back and laugh about the things that didn’t go quite as planned.

Visit www.campjellystone.com/journal for more first-time camper tips.

About Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park is North America’s leading family camping and glamping destination, famous for providing guests with amenities such as pools, water slides and splashgrounds; activities including jumping pillows, wagon rides and foam parties; fun-filled theme weekends such as Chocolate Lovers Weekend and Halloween Spooktacular Weekends; and interactions with Yogi Bear costumed characters. Jellystone Park guests can choose from a variety of accommodation options including premium cabins, yurts, deluxe RV sites, and traditional tenting campsites. There are more than 75 Jellystone Park locations in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.jellystonepark.com and www.jellystonefranchise.com.

To arrange an interview with a camping expert or to visit a Jellystone Park location, contact Brad Ritter, Ritter Communications at [email protected] or 740.815.1892.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57ea4951-59ad-4c30-bb3d-6df84beb952b

 

