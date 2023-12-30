IDF bombs urban refugee camps, UN agency warns of famine risk and skirmishes on Lebanon border intensifyIsrael-Gaza war: live updatesIsraeli planes bombed refugee camps in Gaza on Saturday as its troops expanded ground operations and tens of thousands of Palestinians fled their homes, setting the stage for a new year as bloody and destructive as the last three months of 2023.The threat of wider escalation also looms larg over the region, as skirmishes on the northern boundary with Lebanon intensify, and Israeli officials have hinted that the “diplomatic hourglass” is running out to reach a negotiated solution. Continue reading…

