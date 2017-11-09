AS HansaMatrix invites to join companies Q3 and 9 months 2017 webinar

Riga, 2017-11-09 07:42 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

AS HansaMatrix is organizing a webinar scheduled on November 30, 2017 at 9:00 (EET). Please note that attendees have to register for the webinar in advance – detailed information on the registration process is available below.

The webinar will be hosted by the Chairman of the Management Board Mr. Ilmārs Osmanis and Finance Director Mr. Māris Macijevskis. The presentation will be held in English.

During the webinar Mr. Osmanis will provide information on AS HansaMatrix financial results and activities in 3rd Quarter and 9 months of 2017.

After the presentation webinar participants are welcome to ask questions. Due to the limited webinar time, please send in your questions in advance to e-mail: [email protected].



Registration process

To follow the webinar, you will need a computer with an internet connection and headphones.

To join the webinar, you need to register in advance via http://ej.uz/HMX_webinar_Q32017 .

You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions to join webinar successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the system application on your computer which will take only few seconds.

What is a corporate webinar?

A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which a company’s representative provides information about the company, its activities and future plans. A webinar provides an opportunity to receive information directly from the company while being located anywhere, as well as to receive answers to questions of interest to you.

For more information on webinar service please visit: www.nasdaqbaltic.com/en/products-services/webinars-3/.

Investor and media contact:

Zanda Lapāne

Assistant to the CEO

Phone: (+371) 6780 0002

e-mail: [email protected]

About AS HansaMatrix

HansaMatrix is a fast-growing, high-technology company offering product design, industrialization and integrated manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial segments and other services to high added value business segments. In addition to integrated manufacturing services of OEM products, the company develops product development competences and offers an ODM business model to both start-up and established companies that seek product development partnerships