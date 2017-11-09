Breaking News
Home / Top News / AS HansaMatrix invites to join companies Q3 and 9 months 2017 webinar

AS HansaMatrix invites to join companies Q3 and 9 months 2017 webinar

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

Riga, 2017-11-09 07:42 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
AS HansaMatrix is organizing a webinar scheduled on November 30, 2017 at 9:00 (EET). Please note that attendees have to register for the webinar in advance – detailed information on the registration process is available below.

The webinar will be hosted by the Chairman of the Management Board Mr. Ilmārs Osmanis and Finance Director Mr. Māris Macijevskis. The presentation will be held in English.

During the webinar Mr. Osmanis will provide information on AS HansaMatrix financial results and activities in 3rd Quarter and 9 months of 2017.

After the presentation webinar participants are welcome to ask questions. Due to the limited webinar time, please send in your questions in advance to e-mail: [email protected].
 

Registration process
To follow the webinar, you will need a computer with an internet connection and headphones.
To join the webinar, you need to register in advance via  http://ej.uz/HMX_webinar_Q32017 .

You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions to join webinar successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the system application on your computer which will take only few seconds.

What is a corporate webinar?
A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which a company’s representative provides information about the company, its activities and future plans. A webinar provides an opportunity to receive information directly from the company while being located anywhere, as well as to receive answers to questions of interest to you.
For more information on webinar service please visit: www.nasdaqbaltic.com/en/products-services/webinars-3/.

 

Investor and media contact:

Zanda Lapāne
Assistant to the CEO
Phone: (+371) 6780 0002
e-mail: [email protected]

About AS HansaMatrix

HansaMatrix is a fast-growing, high-technology company offering product design, industrialization and integrated manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial segments and other services to high added value business segments. In addition to integrated manufacturing services of OEM products, the company develops product development competences and offers an ODM business model to both start-up and established companies that seek product development partnerships

 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.