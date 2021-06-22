As Hearables Sector Matures, Nuheara Deepens Audiology, Hearing Health and Product Development Credentials

Breaking News
Augmented hearables pioneer readies to drive further disruption in the hearing health sector

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With mild-to-moderate hearing loss on the rise, and the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Hearing Aid Act soon to be implemented, Nuheara (ASX:NUH) today announced a string of senior hearing-health sector appointments to strengthen its market position. The augmented hearables pioneer is at the forefront of bringing affordable and accessible hearing solutions to the mass market with its IQbuds™ product range. Today it sets the stage for future growth with a trio of new hires from tele-audiology, medical devices, consumer goods and the hearing aid sector.

The senior leadership appointments include:

Kat Penno – Director of Hearing Health – will lead Nuheara’s range of innovative hearing health services that will be deeply integrated into its overall consumer offering. Formerly, Kat was the president and founder of The Hearing Collective, which provides hearing consultations for businesses. Kat is an entrepreneurial clinical audiologist and globally recognized thought leader and practitioner in tele-audiology – the delivery of audiology practices to remote patients. Kat holds a Master of Clinical audiology from the University of Western Australia, where she is currently a guest lecturer.

Nick O’Loughlin – Chief Innovation Officer – will lead the continuation of Nuheara’s innovation track record which includes pioneering advancements in hearing augmentation and sound personalization technologies. Nick joins from SharkNinja, a market-leading company developing domestic consumer products, where he served as Senior Vice President of Global Advanced and New Product Development. Nick has a strong track record designing products that compete with established brands by meeting the needs of the customer better.

These execs join the recently announced hiring of John Luna as Global Business Development Manager. John was formerly the Chief Business Development Officer of Eargo and CEO of iHEAR Medical.

“Nuheara’s success to date proves there is a demand for more accessible and more affordable hearing health solutions,” said Justin Miller, CEO of Nuheara. “The hearing health industry is entering a phase of accelerated innovation, broad adoption of hearables, and regulatory changes that will bring down more barriers for people who need hearing augmentation. Nuheara aims to deliver innovative solutions for people along the path of their hearing health journey. With this expanded team from clinical audiology, product development and global hearing industry leadership, Nuheara is set to continue its disruptive journey in the hearing health space. I’m proud that senior industry leaders like Kat, Nick and John are joining Nuheara, but I’m more excited for how they can help our customers achieve better hearing well-being.”

“I have watched Nuheara’s impressive growth since its inception and I’m very excited to join a company that is so well-placed to make such a powerful impact on consumers’ hearing health journey and in the hearing industry,” said Kat Penno. “It’s a pleasure to contribute my skills and energy to a team of forward-thinking leaders who are committed to improving health outcomes. The alarming rate at which hearing health challenges are impacting people requires innovative solutions. Those who suffer with hearing loss, auditory processing disorders and other hearing-related conditions are looking for new solutions and approaches to patient-centered care.”

“Nuheara already has a global reputation for innovation and with my background in fast-moving product development and commercialization, I believe Nuheara is a perfect environment in which to thrive,” said Nick O’Loughlin. “I am excited to join a group of industry leading product designers and proven commercialization experts who are shaping the future of hearables and over-the-counter health tech products.”

About Nuheara
Nuheara is a leading smart hearing company that is transforming the way people hear by creating game-changing hearing solutions that are affordable and accessible. Nuheara is based in Perth, Australia. Nuheara was the first consumer wearables technology company to be listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). Learn more about Nuheara: www.nuheara.com

