Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / As Holiday Travel Resumes, Effective Disinfection Becomes Even More Essential

As Holiday Travel Resumes, Effective Disinfection Becomes Even More Essential

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

UV technology from Violet Defense powers products that kill COVID-19, flu and other viruses

Featured Image for Violet Defense

Featured Image for Violet Defense

Featured Image for Violet Defense

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant now rages across the globe, COVID-19 cases will continue to rise throughout this holiday season, especially with the expected holiday-associated travel. Violet Defense’s patented UV disinfection technology can help reduce the risk of exposure to these germs in transportation facilities, hotels, other public gathering spaces, and even workplaces.

“No one wants another restricted holiday season like last year, especially given the impact that had on our healthcare system and our first responder community,” said Violet Defense CEO Terrance Berland. “So people need to take precautions, and so do those organizations that transport the public through or welcome the public into their facilities, be that public transportation companies, airports, hotels, or restaurants. Violet Defense is doing its part by providing UV technology solutions that are validated to be highly effective at killing coronavirus and other pathogens.”

The Transportation Security Administration anticipates holiday travel this year to be close to its pre-pandemic level, as Americans who canceled trips during lockdowns last year are eager to visit family. The agency reported that nearly 21 million people were screened during the 10-day Thanksgiving holiday, a trend it expects to continue through Christmas. International travel bans for U.S. citizens have been lifted in many places.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now reporting more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases daily nationwide, the same rate as during this summer’s surge. Studies show the Omicron variant of the virus is the most contagious yet, with vaccines providing less protection.

Those trends mean cleaning and disinfection throughout the holiday season will be essential for the transportation and hospitality industries as well as for individuals. Failure to protect travelers, customers, and patrons could harm communities and businesses as people infected while traveling ultimately return to work.

During this pandemic, public and private facilities alike have discovered the effectiveness of UV light in killing the COVID-19 virus and other germs. Violet Defense uses patented technology that represents a significant breakthrough in germicidal protection.

Products powered by Violet Defense technology use a powerful, broad-spectrum light, including germicidal UV-C, UV-B, UV-A, and violet blue, that has been proven to kill up to 99.9% of E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, C. auris, and coronavirus. Violet Defense’s industrial UV sanitizer technology is the only Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed into a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs for all types of settings.

Violet Defense supports a variety of disinfection systems that can be installed in small spaces, such as hotel and cruise ship rooms, buses, and subway cars, and larger spaces like hotel lobbies, restaurants and convention centers. Clients and partners include catering and facilities management company Sodexo, the Orlando Magic NBA team, technology giant Siemens, and numerous schools, museums and healthcare facilities nationwide.

About Violet Defense
Violet Defense uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens by killing up to 99.9% of E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, C. auris, and coronavirus. Violet Defense’s technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed into a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs of all types of settings. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com or follow us on Facebook (@violetdefense) or LinkedIn (@violetdefense).

Media Contact:
Bianca Facey
(203) 577-7588 (Direct)
bianca@newswire.com
www.Newswire.com

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Featured Image for Violet Defense

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.