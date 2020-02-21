As Japan coronavirus concerns grow, hundreds to leave quarantined cruise ship

Hundreds of Japanese and foreign passengers were set to disembark from a coronavirus-hit cruise ship near Tokyo on Friday amid growing disquiet in Japan about whether the government is doing enough to stop the virus spreading.
