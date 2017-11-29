AS “KURZEMES ATSLEGA 1” Non-audited Financial Report for first 9 months 2017

Kalvenes street 27 Aizpute, LV-3456 Latvia, 2017-11-30 04:34 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Joint Stock Company ‘’KURZEMES ATSLEGA 1’’ produces door locks, ironware, furniture fittings, forged products, production tools etc.The fixed capital of the JSC “KURZEMES ATSLEGA 1” is 1285401 EUR, net turnover has 1302276 EUR. During the nine months of the 2017 net turnover is up by 145425 EUR or 12.5% in comparison with the same period of the 2016. Losses for 9 months of the 2017 is 102450 EUR. Losses per share 0.11 EUR.

N. Item 30.09.2017. 30.09.2016. EUR EUR 1 Net sales 1302276 1157134 2 Cost of sales (1288847) (1183653) 3 Gross profit 13429 (26519) 4 Distribution expenses (51969) (36077) 5 Administration expenses (64577) (62548) 6 Other operating income 32659 25714 7 Other operating expenses (30771) (21234) 8 Income from participation in subsidiary capital 0 0 10 Income from other interest and similar incomes 0 0 11 Long term investments and 0 0 short-terms bond write-off 0 0 12 Interest paid and similar expense (1311) (733) 13 Operating profit (102540) (121397) 14 Extraordinary income 0 0 15 Extraordinary expenses 0 0 16 Profit before taxes (102540) (121397) 16 Corporate income tax 0 0 17 Other taxes 0 (4061) 18 Net profit for the year (102540) (125458)

Please see the financial report in the attachment.

Irena Burve

Chief accountant

A/S Kurzemes Atslega-1

Kalvenes street 27

Aizpute, LV-3456

Latvia

Tel.: +371 63448075

Mob.: +371 26422198

E-mail: [email protected]