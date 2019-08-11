As many as 40 killed and 260 injured in Yemen’s Aden: U.N. statement

As many as 40 people have been killed and 260 injured in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden since Aug. 8, when the latest round of fighting broke out, the office of the United Nations’ humanitarian coordinator for the country said in a statement on Sunday, citing preliminary reports.
