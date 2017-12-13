AS Merko Ehitus extension of the powers of the Chairman of the Management Board

On 13th December 2017, the Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus decided to extend the powers of the Chairman of the Management Board, Mr. Andres Trink for three years. The Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus will continue with two members: Mr. Andres Trink (The Chairman) and Mr. Tõnu Toomik.

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of Estonia’s leading construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market, construction company Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2016, the group employed 797 people and the company’s 2016 revenue was EUR 252 million.