AS “mogo” issue new bonds

In line with increased demand, on December 1, 2017 AS “mogo” registered into Nasdaq CSD a new bond issue with the following characteristics:

ISIN code LV0000880029 Number of Bonds 10,000 Minimum subscription amount EUR 100,000 Total issue size up to EUR 10,000,000 Nominal value of 1 Bond EUR 1,000 Coupon rate 10% Bond maturity 31 March, 2021 Coupon payment frequency Monthly Principal repayment At maturity

Bond issue will be structured as a private placement for professional investors with minimum subscription amount of EUR 100,000.

Placement of the bonds is organized by AS BlueOrange Bank.

“We value the investors’ shown confidence for the current offer of AS “mogo” bonds and we have decided in favor of a new bond issue of EUR 10,000,000, which will allow AS “mogo” and Mogo Group as a whole to continue successful development,” explains AS “mogo” board member Aleksandrs Čerņagins.

About AS “mogo”

AS “mogo” offers classical finance lease and lends against vehicles already owned by clients (a type of service known as leaseback), which is available by filling out an application on the company website, mobile website, over the phone, enquiring with one of more than 270 affiliated car dealerships, or at one of its client service centers in major cities throughout Latvia. Company has more than 10 thousand active customers. Mogo group companies operate successfully not only in Latvia, but also in Estonia, Lithuania, Georgia, Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Armenia and Moldova, with more plans to expand business in other countries. Read more: www.mogofinance.com

Maris Kreics

Group CFO

Phone: +371 66900904

Email: [email protected]