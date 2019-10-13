As options narrow on Syria, Trump prepares to drop sanctions hammer on Turkey

President Donald Trump’s administration is set to impose economic sanctions on Ankara, potentially as early as this week, for its incursion into northern Syria, one of the few levers the United States still has over NATO-ally Turkey.
