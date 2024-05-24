EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — More Americans are looking to the outdoors as a place to find health and happiness than ever before according to a recent survey from Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a leading manufacturer of outdoor recreation products. Now in its fourth year, the Winnebago Industries Spotlight Survey looks at outdoor industry trends and consumer behavior. Overall, 71% percent of respondents in this year’s survey agree that outdoor activities are beneficial to their health, an increase of three points from 2023.

Also highlighted by the survey is the steady increase in outdoor participation, with 89% of respondents indicating that they participated in an outdoor activity, defined as camping, hiking, boating, or visiting a national/state park, in 2023 – up 29% since 2020, and a trend that is expected to continue.

“Our latest insights reinforce a strong link between outdoor activities and physical and mental well-being,” said Amber Holm, chief marketing officer of Winnebago Industries. “Respondents said the top three reasons outdoor activity positively impacts their life is because it improves physical health, improves mental health and reduces stress.”

Outdoor participation in 2024 expected to increase

After the COVID-19 pandemic, some predicted that interest in outdoor activity might wane as other entertainment options reopened, but that has not been the case.

When asked about their plans for 2024, 86% of respondents said they plan to increase or maintain their current participation level in outdoor activities. With summer just around the corner, Americans are readying for vacation and travel time, and 95% of respondents indicated they plan to participate in an outdoor activity this summer.

For camping and RVing this year, 37% of respondents plan on camping (an increase of two points from last year) and 11% of respondents plan to go on an RV trip (steady from last year).

“As people spend more time outside, they often find impactful emotional benefits, including feelings of freedom, personal growth and connection – both to the natural environment and to family and friends,” said Holm.

Introducing and providing access to the outdoors to younger generations remains critical

Research has shown that nature provides children, adolescents and young adults with a rich and dynamic environment that stimulates curiosity, creativity and physical activity. Sixty-nine percent of survey respondents agree that outdoor activities are a good way to reduce screen time.

It is important to expose kids to the outdoors at an early age, as almost two-thirds (63%) of respondents started participating in outdoor activities as children, fueling a lifelong interest in enjoying nature. However, only 45% of Gen Z respondents said they feel comfortable in the outdoors compared to 62% of millennials who strongly agreed that they feel comfortable in the outdoors.

“At Winnebago Industries, we encourage everyone to enjoy more time outside, or bring someone new to the outdoors along on your next outing, whether its enjoying a family adventure with one of our RVs or boats or simply going for a walk in the park,” said Holm. “We are excited to see a continued interest in spending time outside and a deeper understanding of the benefits nature can provide.”

