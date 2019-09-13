As Peloton prepares IPO, music publishers seek to double lawsuit to $300 million

Music publishers have asked a federal judge to let them double their lawsuit against Peloton Interactive Inc to $300 million, saying the maker of stationary bicycles has streamed more than 2,000 workout videos used without permission.
