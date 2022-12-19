As per FMI, the U.S. is expected to outpace other countries and hold a leading position in the global market. In North America, the United States market will hold a share of 80% during the assessment period. In the East Asia market, China is expected to create total incremental revenue opportunity of US$ 386 Mn by 2031 and estimated to witness a gain of nearly 380 bps of current market share, by 2031.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global plastic vials and ampoules market is predicted to grow at a positive CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2031. Valued at US$ 2.9 Bn in 2021, the target market will register substantial growth owing to the escalation in vaccine production as well as rising consumption of these vaccines in the healthcare industry all over the world. The rising adoption of the target product in various end-use industries such as cosmetics and personal care, the chemicals sector, and homecare products industry will also supplement the growth of the plastic vials and ampoules market during the forecast period.

Plastic vials and ampoules are composed of certain superior grades of plastics which are created with the help of high density and low-density plastic materials. These plastic vials and ampoules are increasingly used in hospitals and in various other applications including the chemical industry, personal care and cosmetics, and homecare products.

The target product register heightened demand from the packaging industry. This is because of the rising demand for the secure packaging of sterile liquids as well as different solid and liquid medications like different powders, tablets, capsules, and antibiotic sterile solutions. These plastic vials and ampoules serve the purpose of controlled medication dispensing and are a good choice for the storage of solid and liquid dosage forms such as tablets, capsules and powders. They are also utilized to test newly developed products in clinical research and gain use in various laboratories for experiments and storage purposes.

Moreover, due to the surging awareness of contamination-free dosing, plastic vials and ampoules are gaining remarkable popularity in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. These packaging solutions are becoming superior choice for medicine packaging as they eradicate the risk of breaking ampoules unlike those made of glass.

The chemical industry, too, contributes to the high demand for plastic vials and ampoules. This sector uses the high grade of plastic vials and ampoules in the production process due to the thickness and other beneficial properties of the plastic material. Hence, the demand in the chemical industry is expected to grow over the next few years. All of these factors support the growth of the plastic vials and ampoules market during the projected period.

“Increasing plastic export-import activities between important nations and regions will fuel the global growth of the plastic vials and ampoules market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

The plastic vials and ampoules market in the United States will account for 80% of the North American market share.

China’s plastic vials and ampoules market will create a revenue opportunity of US$ 386 Mn in 2031.

The plastic vials and ampoules market in India will hold 40%-45% of South Asian market share.

By material, the polyethylene plastic vials and ampoules segment will account for 30% of the global market share.

On the basis of end user, the healthcare segment will dominate the global marketplace.

Competitive Landscape

Berry Global Inc.West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Pacific Vial Manufacturing Inc., Aptar Group Inc., Catalent Inc., SiO2 Material Science, Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co., Ltd., Tonbay Industry Co., Ltd., LA Packaging,Thornton Plastics, Gerresheimer AG Adelphi Healthcare Packaging, Schott AG, DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Amcor Plc, SGD Pharma, Stevanato Group, Origin Pharma Packaging, Bormioli Pharma S.p.A., and Nurrin pharmalab pty ltd., among others are some of the major players in the plastic vials and ampoules market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are concentrating on research and development activities to meet the rising demand from various industry verticals. These firms employ partnerships, collaborations, and acquisition strategies to increase and strengthen their market presence.

Plastic Vials and Ampoules Market by Category

By Material Type:

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polycarbonate

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polystyrene

COC/COP

By Product Type:

Vials Up to 2 ml 3 ml to 5 ml 5 ml to 7 ml 8 ml and above



By End-Use Application:

Healthcare Research Laboratories Drug Manufacturing Hospitals and Clinical Research

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Chemical Industry

Homecare Products

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

