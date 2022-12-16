With a steady CAGR of 3.8% and a market value of US$157.4 million in 2033, the US continue to lead the industry. Market growth for industrial dishwashers is up by a whopping US$ 48.5 million.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global industrial dishwasher market is projected to have a moderate-paced CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the industrial dishwasher market is US$ 453.6 Mn in 2023. The value of the industrial dishwasher market is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 629.5 Mn by the year 2033.

The key aspect pushing the sales of industrial dishwasher is the premium quality of these machines that key manufacturers strive to deliver. For instance, certain key players use modern techniques and high-grade components to manufacture their machinery. Moreover, with the support of experienced technical experts, they aim to provide premium quality of machines to their valued clients across the globe. Key players are committed to providing dishwashers that are tailor-made according to the end user’s requirements, and yet remain reliable and economical.

The demand for industrial dishwasher is rising since their solid construction ensures first-class cleanliness and hygiene in bakeries, butcher’s shops, restaurants, hotels, and restaurant chains. Most of these industrial dishwashers come with the right water treatment system which is integrated into the machine or as an external device.

This device provides sparkling wash results and optimal machine protection. Developing countries such as China, Taiwan, India, and Brazil have witnessed rapid urbanization and increasing purchasing power which has effectuated changing lifestyles amongst the major population. This is likely to fuel the sales of industrial dishwasher in these countries. Industrial undercounter dishwashers are growing in popularity as they provide more portability compared to other industrial or commercial dishwashers, and are most commonly used in small restaurants, cafés, bistros, and bars.

The growth of the hotel industry is majorly attributed to the increasing travel and tourism industry, and hotels begets a vital role in the growth of industrial dishwasher market size across the globe. Since there has been an increasing preference for ENERGY STAR certified dishwashers, it has led key companies to develop high star rated and energy efficient industrial dishwashers, which in turn reduces carbon footprints.

Furthermore, compared to traditional washing techniques, industrial dishwashers are more hygienic and coherent. The adoption of industrial dishwasher is likely to rise since these machines are packed full of technology, and offer a fully managed wash cycle for guaranteed results and easy operator experiences. Most of the key companies produce the dishwashers keeping in mind the need to reduce consumption of chemical agents used for cleaning, and that the machines have high endurance and durability. Moreover, these machines offer 100% drying capabilities, with an additional dryer unit that can be retrofitted easily. All these factors influence the growth of the industrial dishwasher market share.

However, high initial investment and high maintenance cost of some of these machines may hinder their demand. Moreover, longer duration of replacement and increasing awareness of the customers regarding the harmful effects of electronic appliances to the environment like release of toxic waste is expected to challenge the global market growth.

Key Takeaways:

The United Kingdom is anticipated to achieve a remunerative CAGR of 4.9% by 2033. The growth in this country is attributed to the well-established market for industrial dishwashers and the presence of key market players and manufacturers. Moreover, there has been a growing demand for energy-efficient dishwashers from the country.

In 2022, the United States maintained its position as the market leader, with a revenue share that was greater than 3.7%. The vital elements that are contributing to the expansion of the market in this region are, the high penetration of dishwashers in the various sectors of the U.S. region and the large number of established commercial and industrial spaces.

Owing to its high endurance and durability, and smart technologies equipped into the machines, the conveyor type machine held the greatest revenue in 2023, accounting for more than 3.6% of total revenue.

As a result of efficiency, as well as the washing of a large set of utensils in a short period of time, the “200-500” capacity type accounted for more than 3.1% in 2023 and is the most sold capacity type.

Moreover, the e-Commerce platform held the highest share as the distribution channel which is attributed to increasing sales of industrial dishwasher online, owing to the wide product portfolio, attractive graphics and facilitation of ordering products.

Competitive Landscape:

Industry players engage in numerous planned product launches and global expansion to promote the brand and sales. The introduction of new innovative products in the industrial dishwasher market share is also being carried out by market players, owing to the surging consumer demands for convenient dish washing appliances. They are further expanding their presence across various geographies and entering new markets, especially in developing regions, to expand their customer base and strengthen their presence.

For instance, in February 2021, Robert Bosch GmbH along with BSH Household Appliances planned to start manufacturing the appliance in India. They were planning to invest 100 million euros (over Rs 870 crore) in its home appliances segment over the next 3-4 years towards personalizing solutions, brand building, strengthening technology center, and user experience studies. This expansion will help the company to enhance its position in the market. These factors are anticipated to expand the global industrial dishwasher market size. The following companies are key leaders in the global market for industrial dishwasher:

Winterhalter

IFB Appliances

Meiko

Hobart Corp.

Haier Group Corporation

Electrolux AB

LG Electronics Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Key Segments

By Technology/Mechanism:

Semi-automatic

Fully-automatic

By Type:

Undercounter

Hood

Flight

Conveyor

By Capacity:

<50

50-200

200-500

>500

By Sales Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East & Africa

