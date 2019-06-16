As Peru tightens its border, desperate Venezuelans cling to asylum lifeline

Thousands of Venezuelans crossed into Peru despite a crackdown on migrants without passports or visas meant to stem the flood of immigration from their crisis-stricken nation, as many lacking those documents filed asylum requests instead.
