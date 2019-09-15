As talks falter, UAW calls first national strike against GM since 2007

The United Auto Workers (UAW) said on Sunday that its roughly 48,000 hourly workers at General Motors Co facilities would go on strike as of midnight Sunday after U.S. labor contract talks reached an impasse, the first nationwide strike at GM in 12 years.
