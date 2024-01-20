Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson endorsed Nikki Haley on Saturday ahead of Tuesday’s Republican primary in New Hampshire.

“Anyone who believes Donald Trump will unite this country has been asleep over the last 8 years,” Hutchinson wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Trump intentionally tries to divide America and will continue to do so. Go @NikkiHaley in New Hampshire. #FITN.”

Hutchinson’s support of Haley comes less than a week after he dropped out as a p

[Read Full story at source]